Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $7,873,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

