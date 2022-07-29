Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Decreased by Analyst

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TPX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 180,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 43.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 125.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,328 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

