Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Cut by KeyCorp

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Polaris Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PII opened at $114.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris has a 12 month low of $94.24 and a 12 month high of $135.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Polaris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

