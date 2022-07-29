Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Decreased by Analyst

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iridium Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,436.00 and a beta of 1.12. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2,905.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

