Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hubbell Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hubbell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Hubbell’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $217.16 on Friday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

