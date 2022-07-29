Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

AXTA stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,343 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after acquiring an additional 822,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

