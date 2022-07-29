Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sensata Technologies Holding plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Sensata Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ST stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies



Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

