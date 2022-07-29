Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Issued By Cormark

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective (up previously from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.50.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.5 %

SES stock opened at C$6.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.95. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.73 and a 52 week high of C$7.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.00 million.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,115,631.96. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,115,631.96. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,526,943.69. Insiders sold a total of 136,832 shares of company stock valued at $933,345 over the last 90 days.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

