Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for General Electric in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 38.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

