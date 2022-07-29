Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Fiera Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$172.34 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.79.

Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$11.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$925.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.88.

In other news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,032.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 163.46%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

