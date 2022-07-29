Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Carter’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Carter’s’ current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.29.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Carter’s by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,967,000 after buying an additional 613,663 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $48,221,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,796,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $25,761,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

