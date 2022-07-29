Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.80) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.82). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($7.05) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 9,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.