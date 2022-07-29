Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.91

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.91 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 7.82 ($0.09). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 244,875 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.71. The company has a market cap of £58.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

