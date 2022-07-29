Public Storage’s (PSA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $367.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $337.10 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $13.15 per share. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

