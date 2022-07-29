PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTC. StockNews.com raised PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.63.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $125.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PTC has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $146.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.56.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $11,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,070,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,390,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,106 shares of company stock valued at $36,088,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in PTC by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

