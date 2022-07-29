Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Provident Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:PFS opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,783,000 after acquiring an additional 107,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,388,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $126,097,000 after purchasing an additional 89,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,732,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after buying an additional 29,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $66,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,786.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Valerie O. Murray bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $66,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,786.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

