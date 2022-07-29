Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble updated its FY23 guidance to $5.81-6.04 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.81-$6.04 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $8.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.05. 715,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,862,440. The stock has a market cap of $336.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.71. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,613,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,472 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 34.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,727,000 after purchasing an additional 104,946 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 167.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 153,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,445,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,505,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

