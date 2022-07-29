PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PPG. Bank of America cut their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.41.

PPG opened at $130.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.67. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,106,000 after buying an additional 206,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after buying an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

