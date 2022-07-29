Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $532.45

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 532.45 ($6.42) and traded as low as GBX 396.70 ($4.78). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 400 ($4.82), with a volume of 5,118 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 410.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 530.92. The stock has a market cap of £55.94 million and a PE ratio of 1,739.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22.

In other news, insider David Sproston bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 399 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975 ($12,018.07).

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

