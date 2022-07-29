Portion Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Portion has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $54.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Portion has traded 107.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,950.76 or 0.99987151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00129603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00033227 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Portion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

