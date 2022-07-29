Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $568.68

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 568.68 ($6.85) and traded as low as GBX 455 ($5.48). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 456 ($5.49), with a volume of 80,949 shares.
Polar Capital Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 517.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 566.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of £492.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.18.
Polar Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 6.12%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.
Insider Activity at Polar Capital
About Polar Capital
