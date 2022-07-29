Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $568.68

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 568.68 ($6.85) and traded as low as GBX 455 ($5.48). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 456 ($5.49), with a volume of 80,949 shares.

Polar Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 517.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 566.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of £492.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.18.

Polar Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 6.12%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Insider Activity at Polar Capital

About Polar Capital

In related news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 44,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £204,512.64 ($246,400.77). In related news, insider Alexa Coates purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £42,240 ($50,891.57). Also, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 44,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.59), for a total value of £204,512.64 ($246,400.77). Insiders have bought 41,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,884,340 over the last ninety days.

