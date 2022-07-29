PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.31

Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.36. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 171,660 shares trading hands.

PLx Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.08.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 55.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

