PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.31

Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.36. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 171,660 shares trading hands.
PLx Pharma Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.08.
PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLx Pharma
PLx Pharma Company Profile
PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.
