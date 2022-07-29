Piper Sandler Trims IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Target Price to $420.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $580.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $398.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.15.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after buying an additional 79,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after acquiring an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

