Piper Sandler Trims a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Target Price to $4.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AKA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

a.k.a. Brands Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AKA stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter worth about $119,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

