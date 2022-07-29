Piper Sandler Trims a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Target Price to $4.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AKA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.
a.k.a. Brands Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of AKA stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter worth about $119,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.