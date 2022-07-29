Piper Sandler Boosts Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $86.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.05. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Schrödinger Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,331,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,587,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 38,125 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

