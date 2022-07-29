Piper Sandler Boosts Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $86.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Schrödinger Stock Performance
Shares of SDGR stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.05. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22.
Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Schrödinger
Schrödinger Company Profile
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.