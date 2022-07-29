Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 852 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,113,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Shares of WM opened at $164.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.02 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.