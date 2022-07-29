Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,595,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,187,000 after acquiring an additional 915,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,217,000 after buying an additional 697,158 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

