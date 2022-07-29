Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

