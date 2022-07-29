Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $97.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

