Perpetual Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.53 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $81.44 million and approximately $22.53 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00003843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,881.73 or 1.00026102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00129934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,775,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi.

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.