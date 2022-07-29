Perpetual Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.53 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $81.44 million and approximately $22.53 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00003843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,881.73 or 1.00026102 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005113 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003903 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00129934 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00033403 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.
Perpetual Protocol Profile
Perpetual Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,775,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi.
Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
