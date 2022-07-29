Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 89.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Paychex by 72.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,901,000 after purchasing an additional 466,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Paychex by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,352,000 after purchasing an additional 337,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $468,251.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $128.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

