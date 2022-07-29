Pacific Sun Financial Corp Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

IJR stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

