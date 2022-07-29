Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OSTK. Raymond James assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

OSTK stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,865 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,571,000 after acquiring an additional 185,536 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $62,043,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

