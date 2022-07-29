Origo (OGO) Reaches One Day Volume of $659.00

Origo (OGO) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Origo coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a market capitalization of $266,571.35 and approximately $659.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origo has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,859.35 or 0.99978873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00129672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00033098 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official website is origo.network. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

