O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Earnings Results

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY22 guidance to $31.25-$31.75 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $699.39. 5,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $638.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $658.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $748.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. MKM Partners upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.46.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

