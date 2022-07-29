Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Open Text from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.17.

OTEX opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.92. Open Text has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Open Text by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,536,000 after buying an additional 1,921,206 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Open Text by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,173,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,199,000 after buying an additional 1,371,490 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,024,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Open Text by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,999,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,759,000 after buying an additional 1,097,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,218,000 after buying an additional 760,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

