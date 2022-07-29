Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.00

Open Orphan Plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12), with a volume of 221716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Open Orphan Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £69.88 million and a P/E ratio of -25.30.

About Open Orphan

(Get Rating)

Open Orphan Plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

