OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

OP Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 48,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,140. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Activity at OP Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,030,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,155.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 61.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

See Also

