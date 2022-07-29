ON (NYSE:ONON) Research Coverage Started at OTR Global

OTR Global started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ON from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.
ON Trading Up 10.8 %
ONON opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. ON has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $55.87.
Institutional Trading of ON
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth about $142,069,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of ON by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,479 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth about $100,520,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth about $34,065,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Featured Articles
