OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,863 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.1 %
BMY stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.