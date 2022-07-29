OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,255 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.11 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

