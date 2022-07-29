OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.93 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

