OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases 937 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

