OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 90.3% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,159,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.95 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 103.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

