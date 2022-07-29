OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 315,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

IMTM opened at $30.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.