OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $21,787,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $95.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

