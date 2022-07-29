OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $140.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.57.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

