OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day moving average is $148.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

