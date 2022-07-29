OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,758 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

