OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

OCFC stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $93.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,348,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.